5 types of relationships that hardly work out

The guy that your friends and family hate

Perhaps this guy is your small town’s local weed dealer or maybe he’s just rude to everyone in your life – or both (true story). However you slice it, everyone in your life seems to hate this guy, and for good reason. He’s kind of bad news. However, being around him is exciting and you love that thing he does with his tongue. This relationship will eventually go up in flames.

The rebound

You end up dating this person immediately after your breakup because they are the complete opposite of your ex. Although the old saying “opposites attract” can sometimes turn into a happy ending, this is not one of these stories. You quickly get swept off your feet, only to come crashing down a few weeks (or months) later when you realize that this relationship will never work.

It’s complicated