5 types of relationships that hardly work out

- The guy that your friends and family hate
Perhaps this guy is your small town’s local weed dealer or maybe he’s just rude to everyone in your life – or both (true story). However you slice it, everyone in your life seems to hate this guy, and for good reason. He’s kind of bad news. However, being around him is exciting and you love that thing he does with his tongue. This relationship will eventually go up in flames.
You end up dating this person immediately after your breakup because they are the complete opposite of your ex. Although the old saying “opposites attract” can sometimes turn into a happy ending, this is not one of these stories. You quickly get swept off your feet, only to come crashing down a few weeks (or months) later when you realize that this relationship will never work.
Like, really, complicated, mostly because as a couple you have the worst timing ever. You both have feelings for each other, but there’s always something getting in the way: one of you is moving, already in a relationship with someone else, not ready to commit or about to be deported. Relationships like this are what inspired the “it’s complicated” status on Facebook.