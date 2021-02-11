You may find that your partner no longer hangs out with you. All those date nights, surprises and long walks, may not excite your partner any longer.

You may feel nostalgic about the initial days of your relationship when you went on spontaneous outings with your partner, surprised each other with some unexpected gifts and said sweet things to each other.

All these beautiful little things may have brought you two closer in the past but things are failing now and you are wondering how to fix it.

Here, we have curated quite some ways to make your partner fall in love with you once again.

Find out what made love disappear from your relationship

If you are willing to make your partner fall in love with you once again and strengthen your relationship, then you need to find out what made love fly out of the window. Was it your ignorance towards each other or was it the hectic work schedule and never-ending responsibilities? Unless you sure about the reason due to which you and your partner have distanced yourself, you won’t be able to solve the problem.

Talk about your issues with your partner

Once you have figured out the reason that brought distance in your relationship, the next thing that you can do is talk with your partner. Remember, open communication is the key to a healthy relationship. For this, you can talk about the good old times that you had with each other and the way you made each other feel loved and special. You can also talk about the likely reasons that took away the spark from your relationship. This way you will be able to sort out misunderstandings, if any and bridge the gap in your relationship.

Spend more time with each other

Remember the initial and happy days of your relationship. You used to spend quality time and how you made secret plans to see each other. You can do the same thing to bring back the lost love in your relationship. For this, you can make plans to pay a surprise visit to your partner or take him/her on a long drive. You can also spend some time reminiscing about your good old days.

Respect your partner’s choices and interests

To make your partner love you once again, you need to respect him/her. Unless you don’t respect your partner’s interests, you won’t be able to make your partner love you whole-heartedly. To love your partner doesn’t mean to impose your choices, preferences and opinions on your partner. In fact, you need to respect your partner’s ideas or choices in every possible way.

Surprise your partner with some unexpected gifts

This is another step that can help you in making your partner fall in love with you once again. You can shower your love by surprising him/her with some gifts. It can be anything such as a love letter, flowers, dresses, etc. When it comes to surprises, you can try to do something that can bring a smile on your face such as you can play with your partner’s hair or send a sweet message to him/her.