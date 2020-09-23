Gone were the days when curvy women complain that they can’t get tailored or customized dresses by local designers to buy.

The Ghanaian fashion industry has evolved and fashion designers including the emerging ones are working effortlessly to win over their target market.

Thanks to social media and the advancement of technology, fashion designers can share their photos and videos of their new collections for the world to see and patronize.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

Ladies, you don’t have any excuse. Step up your fashion game and turn heads with your looks on your big day.

Here are some Kente outfit inspirations for plus size ladies on your wedding day.

Bride

Bride and groom