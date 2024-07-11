8 difficult conversations to have before you get married

1. Money matters

Why it’s important: Financial issues are a common source of conflict in marriages. Discussing your financial situation, spending habits, and financial goals can help avoid misunderstandings and build a solid financial foundation.

Questions to consider:

- How will we manage our finances?

- Do we have similar spending and saving habits?

- What are our financial goals (buying a house, saving for retirement, etc.)?

- How will we handle debt and credit?

2. Family size and family planning

Why it’s important: Agreeing on the number of children you want and your approach to family planning ensures that both partners are on the same page about growing your family.

Questions to consider:

- How many children do we want?

- What are our views on family planning and birth control?

- How will we handle unexpected pregnancies?

- What are our thoughts on adoption or fertility treatments if needed?

3. Relocation

Why it’s important: Discussing potential relocations for career opportunities or personal reasons can prevent future conflicts and ensure that both partners are willing to compromise.

Questions to consider:

- Are we open to relocating for job opportunities?

- How do we feel about living near or far from our families?

- What are our priorities when choosing a place to live (cost of living, climate, proximity to family, etc.)?

4. Career

Why it’s important: Understanding each other’s career aspirations and how they align with family goals is crucial for supporting each other’s professional growth.

Questions to consider:

- What are our career goals and how do they align with our family goals?

- How will we handle situations where one partner’s career requires significant time or travel?

- Are we open to career changes or further education?

5. How to resolve conflicts

Why it’s important: Every couple faces conflicts, but having a strategy for resolving disagreements can strengthen your relationship and ensure issues are addressed constructively.

Questions to consider:

- How do we handle disagreements and conflicts?

- What are our preferred conflict resolution strategies?

- Are we open to seeking couples therapy if needed?

6. Household responsibilities

Why it’s important: Dividing household responsibilities fairly ensures that both partners contribute to the smooth running of the household and prevents resentment from building up.

Questions to consider:

- How will we divide household chores and responsibilities?

- What are our expectations regarding cleanliness and organization?

- How will we handle changes in responsibilities due to job changes or having children?

7. Religious blending

Why it’s important: If you come from different religious backgrounds, discussing how to blend your beliefs and practices is essential for mutual respect and harmony.

Questions to consider:

- How do we plan to blend our religious practices and beliefs?

- How will we handle religious holidays and traditions?

- How will we approach religious education for our children?

8. In-law boundaries

Why it’s important: Setting boundaries with in-laws helps protect your relationship and ensures that both partners feel respected and supported.

Questions to consider:

- What are our boundaries with in-laws regarding visits, advice, and involvement in our lives?

- How will we handle conflicts with in-laws?

- How will we support each other in maintaining these boundaries?

