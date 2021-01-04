Ghanaian political activist, Kwame A Plus and his wife, Akosua Vee have welcomed their second child.

Akosua Vee took to social media to share beautiful baby bump photos to announce the good news.

An excerpt of her caption reads, "If the Lord had not been on our side. When people attacked us, they would have swallowed us alive, when their anger flared against us. Psalm 124:2-3. #itsaBoy. #4-12-20."

Akosua Vee who tied the knot in September 2017 with A-Plus detailed that the child was born on Friday, December 4, 2020.

"I prayed fervently and waited patiently on Nsenkyerenii Nyankopon. #Babyboyisabigdealforme. 4-12-20. BentleyGeir," she wrote while talking about her journey to motherhood.

Check photos of Akosua Vee’s baby bump:

Akosua Vee

Akosua Vee

Akosua Vee

Akosua Vee