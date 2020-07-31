Hajia 4 Real is giving us the mom goals ever as she shared lovely photos of herself having a beautiful and daughter time.

The two were captured all dressed up in beautiful matching apparel for the Eid celebration today, July 31, 2020.

Hajia is known for displaying great fashion sense and we are not surprised her daughter is following suit.

Naila could possibly pass as one of the fashionable celebrity kid in the country. Her fashion ensembles are just perfect. Of course, the little lady has a shop full of children clothes for sale.

We love how they look and couldn’t wait to show them to you.

Check photos below:

Hajia and her daughter