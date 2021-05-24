RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

All the beautiful photos from Dr Pounds and his wife’s traditional wedding

Hitz FM presenter, Dr Pounds is the latest groom in town.

Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife Pulse Ghana

The host of the 'Hitz Gallery' show, Maximus Mensah popularly known as Dr Pounds tied the knots with his girlfriend, in a beautiful traditional wedding over the weekend.

While Dr Poundslooked dapper in his burgundy and white traditional Kaftan combo paired with the traditional Ahema, his wife stunned us with a yellow combo floor-sweeping Kente ensemble.

For their reception, Dr Pounds dazzled us in one piece black suit.

His wife opted for a nude long dress. Her hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

Since this was a celebrity wedding, we spotted the likes of Kalybos, Prince David Osei, Bismark The Joke, Abeiku Santana among others at the wedding.

Their traditional wedding was beautiful and it indeed portrayed the beautiful culture of the country.

We love these photos and couldn’t wait to share them with you. Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple the best while they take this journey.

Dr Pounds' wife
Dr Pounds' wife
Dr Pounds' wife
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife
