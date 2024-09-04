Apart from flowers, here are 4 other bouquet ideas to gift your girlfriend

Whether she's a foodie, a beauty enthusiast, or has a sweet tooth, these bouquets are sure to bring a smile to her face and show how much you care.

1. Hair bundle bouquet

A hair bundle bouquet is a perfect gift for a girlfriend who loves to style her hair or is passionate about beauty and fashion. This bouquet consists of beautifully arranged hair bundles, such as high-quality weaves, extensions, or wigs, creatively wrapped and presented just like a floral bouquet.

Hair bundle bouquet

It's a practical and unique gift that shows you pay attention to her interests and want to support her in looking and feeling her best.

2. Food bouquet

A food bouquet is an excellent choice for a girlfriend who is a foodie or simply enjoys indulging in delicious treats. You can create a bouquet using her favourite snacks, such as mini sandwiches, fruit slices, cheese, or even sushi rolls.

Food bouquet

Wrap them creatively using skewers and decorative wrapping paper, and add some edible flowers for an extra touch. It’s a delightful and delicious gift that will surely bring a smile to her face.

3. Money bouquet

A money bouquet is both a practical and thoughtful gift, especially for special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, or celebrations. You can fold currency notes into flower shapes and arrange them into a bouquet, combining them with some decorative elements like ribbons or small flowers.

Money Bouquet

This gift is not only visually impressive but also allows her to use the money for something she truly desires, making it a versatile and appreciated present.

4. Sweet bouquet

A sweet bouquet is perfect for a girlfriend with a sweet tooth. This bouquet can be made with a variety of her favourite chocolates, candies, and other sweets.

Arrange them creatively using skewers, and wrap them in colourful paper or cellophane, tied with a ribbon. You can also include a mix of gourmet chocolates, lollipops, and cookies for variety. This delicious and eye-catching bouquet is a sweet way to show your love and affection.

Sweet bouquet