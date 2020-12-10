Following the victory of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, photos of him and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo have surfaced on our 'gram'.

Their photos are making us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

The President-elect is indeed showing us that behind every successful man is indeed a beautiful woman.

Aside from Nana Akufo-Addo's official duties, he is amongst the few gentlemen who gets us love-struck anytime he steps out with his wife.

While we congratulate him for successfully winning the presidential election, we bring you some lovely photos of him and his beautiful wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Rebecca

Nana Akufo-Addo and Rebecca

Nana Akufo-Addo and Rebecca