Over the weekend, photos and videos of actor, Aaron Adatsi and his girlfriend's welcoming their first child went viral of social media.

The actor, popularly known for his role youth television series, 'Yolo' was seen with his girlfriend, Eyram outdooring their child.

Following the news, we have spotted some beautiful baby bump photos of the actor and Eyram together and we couldn't wait to share them with you.

Honestly, the two look happy and grateful for such joy.

Check photos of their baby bump photos and share your comments.

Eyram

Aaron and Eyram

Aaron and Eyram

Aaron and Eyram

Aaron and Eyram