Not one person goes into a marriage with a kind of manual or programmed life, everyone learns on the job.

There’s always a new thing to learn from your spouse as you both grow together.

However, we have aligned some facts every woman should know after getting married. No one is an island of knowledge so, we hope this post helps your relationships. Here’s is a list of them below:

Expect changes from your partner

If you don’t change in your first year of marriage, you could change in your fourth. It could be as little as my attitude to food, your husband’s reaction to money, and you have to constantly remind yourself of that. Expect a change at every stage of the marriage.

Don’t be startled by a change in your partner but find a way to work it out. If they change for the better, that’s fine and if it’s the opposite, you have to find a way to talk to them through it.

You will lose some friends

After getting married, it’s always difficult for your close female friends to adjust. Even if you’re so accommodating, some people just feel like, now that you’re married, you’re no more in their class or level, then they move on to other friends. Be fine with it because seasons change.

Although, some people, when they get married, they start looking for married friends which is okay that doesn’t mean that you should let go of all the friends you had before you got married.

Your sex life will not be as wild as you’ve imagined

Sex is meant to be enjoyed by both parties which is why you have to get married to a man you’re sexually attracted to. But it is not on a daily dose. You can’t force your partner to have because you love to.

You should consider if he really wants to or he has the energy to. Sometimes, time might not permit especially when children get involved.

You won’t always have your way

In marriage, there are two people involved even if you have become the day you were joined at the altar. Some women are very strong-opinionated. They are like, it’s either my way or no way if it’s not my way I’m checking out. That can’t work if you want a successful marriage.

If you always want to have your way in a marriage, maybe you’re better off single because it is two people with two different backgrounds with two different opinions and exposure.

You won’t always spend time together

Some people live together, either in the same state, street or environment before getting married. Well, it’s not going to be like that forever. At some point, you will have to change the location for different reasons.

Your partner would be your companion but you have to learn that whenever they are around, you should take at the moment and enjoy it because they may be out of town tomorrow for a business, career or family functions.