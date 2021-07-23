According to her, you don’t have to call a person you are not dating after 9 pm.
Media personality Serwaa Amihere has said that it is uncourteous to call someone you are not in a relationship with after some hours in the night.
The GhOne news anchor sparked controversy on Twitter with her opinion after saying “After 9 p.m don’t call someone you’re not dating.”
While others think her post is laudable, others think there could be exceptions.
