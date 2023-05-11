Fameye and his family are serving us the perfect family goals [Photos]

Aside from his music duties, the entertainer's duty and dedication as a father is a no-go area. He does them and does them extremely well.

Fameye has two children (a boy and a girl) with his girlfriend and he sure is inspiring us when he shared some lovely photos.

While they stun us with matching apparel, we are absolutely in love with the new family photos which were taken.

He captioned the photos, "Proudly Sponsored by God."

Last year, Fameye whilst promoting his sophomore project, the 'Praise' singer announced the birth of another child. According to a report by nkonkonsa.com, he "made the statement during Ato Kwamina’s ‘The Listening Party Space’ Twitter space debate."

The newborn child was Fameye's second child with his lovely baby mama, Bridget Agyemang Boateng. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in late 2019. Their son has been named Arvid A. Famiyeh.

Meanwhile, Fameye dethroned Kofi Kinaata to become Songwriter of the Year in 2022.

Kinaata had dominated this particular category by winning the last four awards in a row.

Fameya has revealed that although his journey hasn’t been a smooth one, he is grateful for what he has been through and how far he has come.

In a conversation with 3Music TV’s Culture Daily, the singer spoke about his life, his music career, his family, and his journey.

Fameye mentioned that he has been through quite a lot that makes him very sad, but music has a way of soothing his soul.