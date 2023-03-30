For couples: 5 best tips to have better sex and intimacy

But, many factors can affect one’s sex life.

As a relationship progresses, it will be natural for couples to even feel a lack of novelty. One of the first things to be negatively impacted is sex.

Here are tips that can surely work your way to improve the quality and quantity of sex you engage in as a couple:

Try things that turn on your partner

Remember that foreplay is not just for the bedroom. Emotional foreplay can also work wonders to revive physical intimacy in your romantic relationship. Apart from the kissing, cuddling and nibbling, being aware of what turns on your partner outside your bedroom, can go a long way to improve your sexual life. These may include deep conversations, intellectual stimulation, doing something together – maybe a partner workout – and even something as basic as helping your partner with a task.

Look good, feel good

Looks don’t matter in love, but putting effort towards your personal appearance can be important to keep the spark alive in a relationship.

When en you feel good, you look good automatically. But the reverse works well too. When you work on your appearance, you will feel more confident and look more attractive to your partner.

Schedule sex

If your life is all about following a calendar, why not put sex on the calendar too?

Scheduling sex can be a put-off for some people who like it in the spur of the moment, but it can be one of the winning tips for better sex for busy couples.

Enjoy stimulating content together

There’s always something that may make you click! It could be watching a romantic movie together, reading a book and even music. If you’re in a relationship with healthy communication, both partners will be aware of what stimulates your sexual appetite. If you’ve got to do something deliberately to make it happen, go ahead and do it.

Make your partner feel safe and secure