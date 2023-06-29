Here's why rebound after a breakup may not be a bad idea at all

When a relationship ends, seeking a rebound relationship can be a good mechanism for healing, moving forward, and dealing with pain, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be something bad or harmful to the person you have it with.

Here's why rebound may not necessarily be a bad idea:

Help to accept the breakup

Sometimes what’s holding you back from moving on and healing is the fact that it’s hard to accept that a relationship is over and that this chapter of your life needs to be closed, and Traverse says that pursuing a relationship soon after breaking up can be a great way to accept that and close the loop.

According to a study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, people who start a new relationship shortly after a breakup tend to get better closure, regain trust and heal more quickly, in addition, they can better process their emotions.

Let go of your ex

What happens with many breakups is that it is difficult to get away from the other person, break the habit of wanting to tell them everything or looking for them, you can even fall into the search for a friendship with that person who used to be a couple, it can even happen an extreme attachment for fear of being alone or the uncertainty of what will happen, and that can also be broken with rebound relationships.

According to what Traverse writes, focusing on a new partner can be of great help to cut those threads that connect you with the previous one, to gradually eliminate the attachment to the other person and help to stop thinking about everything that went wrong. what you think is your fault and the idea of wanting to go back to something that didn’t go well for many reasons.

More confidence and self-esteem

Self-confidence is attractive, plus it helps you feel better about yourself and you don’t fall into narratives in which you are guilty of everything or come to believe that they cut you off because you are not worth it or there is nothing good about it.

A breakup can affect both confidence and self-esteem and can make you feel insecure about approaching new people or navigating the prospect of dating again, but ironically, having a new partner is what can help you recover. confidence, to feel more desired and attractive.