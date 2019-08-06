Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Hon. Adwoa Safo and her significant other, Hanny Mouhtiseb got married over the weekend in style.

The 37-year-old lawmaker is the daughter of Ghanaian pastor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, innovator and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Although it was a private ceremony, some wedding guests couldn’t hide their joy as they shared photos of the luxurious ceremony on social media.

The beautiful bride who is no stranger to cameras looked exquisite for her big day. It was an auspicious day for portraying the rich culture and traditions and the two families joined together in holy matrimony made every look so simple and elegant.

Hon. Adwoa Sarfo downed down stylishly in a beaded kente dress which featured long sleeves.

The embellishment on the tip of the lace matched perfectly with her earrings and other accessories.

The makeup was flawless and as she held her long tresses back to show the world the happiness on her face as she tied the knot with her partner.