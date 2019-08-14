And when it comes to relationships, love and dating in this present times, things have surely changed to some extent compared to what the previous generation had to navigate through in their search for the type of love that yielded happiness and satisfaction.

According to popular relationship expert, Tracy Cox, here are some of the ways love and relationships have changed now from what they once were.

We put themselves first now

Tracy Cox says this comes as a result of the culture of individualism that has been imbibed slowly but surely by the present generation. People are losing the obsession to marry and have kids as a way of ascertaining their fulfilment in life.

“They have been raised to put themselves first. It’s the culture of individualism: they don’t believe you need a partner to make yourself happy,” writes Tracy for Daily Mail online.

“Ask the average 30-year-old when they think they’ll have kids and lots will answer ‘How can I think about having kids when I still feel like a kid myself?’.

“Being single isn’t a ‘disease’ for millennials because most of them are. It’s not something to be ashamed of, it’s just a word to describe where they’re at, at that particular time.

“It’s a stark contrast to the shame previous generations of women felt if they hadn’t tied the knot by their mid-30s.

“This doesn’t mean millennials don’t value marriage or long-term relationships, by the way. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.”

Long-lasting? We want that more than our folks did

Tracy Cox believes that us millennials and the young members of this present generation do not want to make the mistakes our parents made. She says the generation is motivated to find the kind of love that actually stands the test of time.

“It’s a fallacy that millennials don’t want lasting romantic relationships – the reasons many aren’t having one is because they aren’t really sure how,” she writes.

This reflects in the willingness to actually wait for that love, rather than just doing love and relationships just for the fun of it.

Millennials actually wait before jumping into marriage

Tracey adds that when it comes to this generation of young people, we are more likely to date for long before committing than hurrying things along after only a very few months.

“This is another positive: people who date three years or more before marrying are nearly 40 per cent less likely to divorce than people who rush into it.

It makes sense: the longer you’re with someone, the better you know them – warts and all.”

She adds that sexual compatibility and financial stability are well considered now than ever before as well.

Millennials take their time before committing - they don’t rush into relationships because they don’t want to divorce.

She then adds also that people are having less sex these days, saying that “many young millennials in their early 20s aren’t having sex.

“People aged 20-24 are having the same amount of sex as our grandparent’s generation in the 1920s.”

And it seems to be a global thing as people in America, Australia, Finland and the Netherlands are seeing similar declines in sexual activity. In Japan, in 2015, forty-three per cent of people aged 18 to 34 were virgins

We’re not very sure about what the stats would show about Nigeria, but we’d be willing to bet that the reverse is the case.