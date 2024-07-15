RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

How to have a royal wedding with your small salary in 12 steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

This past weekend, the world was abuzz with talk of the Ambani Indian wedding, an event so extravagant that it drew big personalities from across the globe.

How to plan a big wedding on a tight budget
How to plan a big wedding on a tight budget

While most of us aren't billionaires and can't afford to fly in celebrities even from nearby countries, we can still create a beautiful and memorable wedding without breaking the bank. Here’s how you can have a big wedding on a small salary.

Recommended articles

Start by setting a realistic budget. Determine how much you can afford to spend and stick to it. Make a list of all potential expenses, including venue, catering, attire, decorations, and entertainment. Prioritize the elements that are most important to you and allocate your budget accordingly.

Set a realistic budget [Pinterest]
Set a realistic budget [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

One of the easiest ways to cut costs is by limiting the guest list. Invite close family and friends who mean the most to you. A smaller, more intimate gathering can be just as special and allows you to focus on quality over quantity.

Look for affordable venue options such as local community halls, parks, or even a friend’s backyard. Many beautiful venues can be rented for a fraction of the cost of a traditional wedding venue. Consider having the ceremony and reception at the same location to save on transportation costs.

Backyard wedding
Backyard wedding Backyard wedding Pulse Ghana

Get creative with DIY decorations. Handmade decorations can be both cost-effective and personal. Enlist the help of friends and family to create centrepieces, bouquets, and other décor items. Use online resources for inspiration and tutorials.

Venues and vendors often offer discounts for weddings held on weekdays or during the off-season. If possible, plan your wedding for a time when demand is lower to take advantage of these savings.

Catering can be one of the most significant expenses. Simplify your menu by opting for a buffet or family-style meal instead of a formal sit-down dinner. Consider serving a few signature dishes instead of a multi-course meal. Alternatively, you can host a potluck and ask guests to bring their favourite dishes.

Borrow items whenever possible. This can include everything from decorations to attire. Many brides have worn their mother’s or grandmother’s wedding dress, adding a sentimental touch while saving money. Similarly, borrowing decorations from recently married friends can help cut costs.

Revamped grandma's gown
Revamped grandma's gown Revamped grandma's gown Pulse Ghana

Save on printing and postage costs by sending digital invitations. There are many online platforms that offer beautiful and customizable e-invites. This not only saves money but is also eco-friendly.

Instead of hiring a high-end photographer, consider hiring someone who is just starting out in the industry. Many talented photographers offer their services at lower rates to build their portfolios. Ensure you review their work and discuss your expectations clearly.

Instead of hiring a live band or a DJ, create a playlist of your favourite songs and play it through a sound system. You can ask a friend to act as the MC to keep the event flowing smoothly. If live music is important to you, consider hiring a local band or a solo musician.

Opt for a simple, minimalist wedding cake. Many couples are choosing smaller cakes or even cupcakes. You can also ask a friend or family member who bakes to make your cake as a wedding gift.

Remember, the most important part of your wedding is the celebration of your love and commitment. Focus on what truly matters to you and your partner. Personal touches and meaningful moments will make your wedding memorable, regardless of the budget.

While we may not have the resources to replicate the Ambani wedding, we can still create a beautiful and memorable day within our means.

With careful planning, creativity, and a focus on what truly matters, you can have the wedding of your dreams without financial stress. Celebrate your love with those closest to you, and the day will be special no matter the size of your budget.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

What to say to someone who ghosted you[VerywellMind]

Here are 5 responses for someone who tries to come back after ghosting you

How to know if he's married

5 ways to tell if he’s a married man without asking him

5 things every family should share

5 things every family should share

Oral sex.

5 reasons your girlfriend doesn’t want to give you a BJ