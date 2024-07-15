How to have a royal wedding with your small salary in 12 steps

1. Set a realistic budget

Start by setting a realistic budget. Determine how much you can afford to spend and stick to it. Make a list of all potential expenses, including venue, catering, attire, decorations, and entertainment. Prioritize the elements that are most important to you and allocate your budget accordingly.

2. Limit the guest list

One of the easiest ways to cut costs is by limiting the guest list. Invite close family and friends who mean the most to you. A smaller, more intimate gathering can be just as special and allows you to focus on quality over quantity.

3. Choose an affordable venue

Look for affordable venue options such as local community halls, parks, or even a friend’s backyard. Many beautiful venues can be rented for a fraction of the cost of a traditional wedding venue. Consider having the ceremony and reception at the same location to save on transportation costs.

4. DIY decorations

Get creative with DIY decorations. Handmade decorations can be both cost-effective and personal. Enlist the help of friends and family to create centrepieces, bouquets, and other décor items. Use online resources for inspiration and tutorials.

5. Opt for a weekday or off-season wedding

Venues and vendors often offer discounts for weddings held on weekdays or during the off-season. If possible, plan your wedding for a time when demand is lower to take advantage of these savings.

6. Simplify the menu

Catering can be one of the most significant expenses. Simplify your menu by opting for a buffet or family-style meal instead of a formal sit-down dinner. Consider serving a few signature dishes instead of a multi-course meal. Alternatively, you can host a potluck and ask guests to bring their favourite dishes.

7. Borrow instead of buying

Borrow items whenever possible. This can include everything from decorations to attire. Many brides have worn their mother’s or grandmother’s wedding dress, adding a sentimental touch while saving money. Similarly, borrowing decorations from recently married friends can help cut costs.

8. Digital invitations

Save on printing and postage costs by sending digital invitations. There are many online platforms that offer beautiful and customizable e-invites. This not only saves money but is also eco-friendly.

9. Hire a new photographer

Instead of hiring a high-end photographer, consider hiring someone who is just starting out in the industry. Many talented photographers offer their services at lower rates to build their portfolios. Ensure you review their work and discuss your expectations clearly.

10. Entertainment on a budget

Instead of hiring a live band or a DJ, create a playlist of your favourite songs and play it through a sound system. You can ask a friend to act as the MC to keep the event flowing smoothly. If live music is important to you, consider hiring a local band or a solo musician.

11. Minimalist cake

Opt for a simple, minimalist wedding cake. Many couples are choosing smaller cakes or even cupcakes. You can also ask a friend or family member who bakes to make your cake as a wedding gift.

12. Focus on the meaning

Remember, the most important part of your wedding is the celebration of your love and commitment. Focus on what truly matters to you and your partner. Personal touches and meaningful moments will make your wedding memorable, regardless of the budget.

While we may not have the resources to replicate the Ambani wedding, we can still create a beautiful and memorable day within our means.