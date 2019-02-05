American actress, Jada Pinkett Smith has been married to her super-cool husband, Will, for 22 years and for sure, her opinion on making love stand the test of time must surely count for something.

The romantic and pragmatic aspects of love and marriage need to coexist if the relationship is to go the extra mile. Sure the flowers, romantic dates and all other dreamy aspects of your relationship will be intoxicating and lovely, but the love that withstands the test of time is one which has experienced this, as well as adverse situations, she says.

“I had an epiphany the other day,” Jada said on Instagram. “I had to call Will and say, ‘You know what? I have to thank you for enduring my rage.’ It made me realize how durable love must be because we don’t have all the answers in the beginning,” she continued.

Having this realistic outlook working alongside your desire for a fairytale relationship creates a beautiful balance as opposed to unpalatable reactions that may hurt your relationship beyond repair.

“I realized how unmet standards of romantic love often justified it to turn into a cold heart that many times can fuel hateful and brutal actions of revenge and manipulation towards someone you ‘say’ or ‘said’ you loved,” writes the ‘Girls’Trip’ star.

“My romantic standard of love was all that mattered and if it wasn’t met … there was more than hell to pay. My romantic standards were feeding my ego whether they were met or unmet.

I experienced some very hard lessons (and continue to do so) that formed the decision that my ego and my heart could not share the same space,” Jada wrote.

Apparently, it is these revelations that have helped Jada secure her connection to Will, whom she married in 1997. If it’s worked for Jada, it could surely work for you, too.