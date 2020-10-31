While many people may look down at couples that have a significant age gap between them, there are some very legitimate reasons why women seek out older men to have romantic relationships with.

Women are attracted to older guys because they tend to value and treat their partners with respect, while also exuding confidence and maturity.

These traits, of course, are appealing to younger women who have only dealt with disrespectful, immature, narcissistic younger guys.

If you are tired of dealing with betrayals, disrespect, and the likes, maybe an older man is what you need. Below are some reasons to consider dating an older man:

You get more stability financially

Women, no matter their age, desire stability in their lives. In most cases, older men tend to have more money than younger guys, making them more stable. They have cars, they live alone, and they can help out financially.

Older men also tend to be more secure. They know who they are and what they want to do with their lives. A man who is stable and secure is very appealing and attractive to younger women.

He has more experience

Experience is one thing older guys have that a younger man may not have. They have experienced many things that you haven’t, so they can teach you new things. Their experiences also make them good people to have conversations and share ideas with.

When it comes to relationships, they know how to behave and usually know exactly what they want because they’ve already had a variety of women, so they have learned the ups and downs of dating.

He understands you better

He is a step ahead of you, so when you are freaking out about exams, your working hours, your future or just worried about life in general, he will be there to calm you down, tell you not to worry, and motivate and encourage you to do what you have to do.

He’s been where you are, so he understands how you feel most of the time.

He most likely will be faithful

Having multiple women excites a young boy and this is something that may irritate an older man, especially as he has already been through that phase, so they could care less.

They’ve already had a variety of women; many of them have cheated and broken hearts and once they reach a certain age, they tend to throw in their player card. They don’t want multiple women; they want one good girl who will only be bad for them.