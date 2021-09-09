Ladies! Here are 8 signs he’s just flirting and not interested in a relationship

If he always talks about you and not himself, does that mean that he’s interested in knowing more about you? Not really.

We’ll break down more signs that tell you that he’s probably not that into you!

He doesn’t reply for a long time.

Yes, you can tell yourself that he could simply be busy with important things. But doesn’t it at least warrant a heads up that he will be replying later? If he’s really interested in you, he’d be sincere in wanting to talk to you more and not let you waste your time waiting for his reply for ages.

He never talks about himself.

If he is interested in a relationship with you, he’d want you to know what you are in for if you two really get together. Since you can’t start a relationship without getting to know him, he is most likely not into having a relationship. Maybe a fling.

He avoids plans.

This is probably the most obvious signal. If he constantly says that he has something on when you try to initiate an outing or having a meal together, he’s just flirting with you. If he genuinely wanted to date you, he’d at least try to make amends by actively proposing other dates or timings.

He treats other girls like how he treats you.

When you are out in a group, you can see how he treats other girls. Does he make the same jokes with them? Or if you have girlfriends who are close to him, find out if he also tends to have late-night conversations with other girls. If so, then he is likely just flirting. Now move along and find someone worth your time.

He tries to appear single to other girls.

Even if he constantly flirts through messages with you, he is much more reserved when you are out on a date with him. This can mean that he is trying to show that he’s on the market, so he’s probably waiting for more options to come along.

He’s not interested in issues that are important to you.

He doesn’t probe further when you say that you have a dog. He gives a non-committal “okay” when you say that you prefer not to eat fried food. This shows that he is not interested in getting to know you on a deeper level, and therefore, is not ready to take things further.

He compliments other girls in front of you.

This doesn’t mean that he is interested in those girls. But it does most likely mean that he is not interested in dating you seriously, since a guy who sincerely wants to be with you would not want to appear interested in other girls. He would want you to know that he only has eyes for you.

He doesn’t continue the conversation when interrupted.