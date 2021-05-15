RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Photos: Xandy Kamel and husband mark 1st wedding anniversary

Xandy Kamel and her husband's union is already a year, a milestone that cannot be ignored, therefore, they are celebrating it.

Kumawood actress, Xandy Kamel and her hubby King Kaninja are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The beautiful actress cum TV presenter took to her Instagram page on Friday, May 14, 2021, where she posted a cute photo of herself and her husband. They were twinning in blue and white Kaftan outfits while sharing emotions.

"It’s 1 year of chopping. Happy anniversary to us baby we just started more years to go," she captioned the photos.

It would be recalled that Xandy and King Kaninja first celebrity couple to tie the knots following the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus.

The actress and the sports presenter had their dream wedding at a private venue on Thursday, May 14, 2020. They followed their white wedding on the same day.

Congratulations to the Mensah's from all of us at Pulse.

