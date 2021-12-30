As each year passes by, people including our favourite celebrities are growing, therefore, there’s the need to settle down to make a family.
Pulse Picks: 9 Ghanaian celebrity weddings of 2021
Which of these weddings did you enjoy most?
Interestingly their weddings tend to make news more and we honestly love all the buzz that comes with it.
The year 2021 has been a very eventful one for some of our celebrities who got married to their heartthrobs.
Accordingly, this list looks at Ghanaian celebrities and socialites who tied the knot this year.
- Patapaa and his wife
Ghanaian musician Patapaa was the first celebrity to tie the knot in 2021. The singer married his girlfriend Liha Miller in his hometown Agona Swedru in the Central Region on January 2.
The white wedding came off immediately after the traditional marriage and then a wedding reception.
Family and friends of the new couple gathered to witness the ceremony.
- Fatawu Dauda and his wife
The Black Star goalkeeper tied the knot with his girlfriend in March this year. The couple’s beautiful traditional and white marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.
- Abena Moet’s and Nana Yaw Essah
Okay FM presenter and commentator, Abena Moet tied the knot in a traditional and white wedding ceremony in Accra, on Saturday, March 2021.
- 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana queen, Mimi and her husband
2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mariam Owusu Poku popularly known as Mimi tied the knot with her soul mate in April this year in a glamorous ceremony. It was a beautiful and blissful gathering of beauty queens to support her.
- Ayisha Yakubu and her husband
News anchor, Ayisha Yakubu was our first celebrity Muslim bride when she married her husband in April this year. Following an indoor exchange of vows, the couple came out into a beautiful reception venue. The ceremony hosted close family and friends for their reception as well as the Nikkah ceremony.
- Dr pounds and his wife
HITZ FM on-air personality, Dr Pounds- real name Maximus Mensah married his fiancee in a star-studded traditional wedding in Cape Coast back in May. Since this was a celebrity wedding, we spotted the likes of Kalybos, Prince David Osei, Bismark The Joke, Abeiku Santana among others at the wedding.
Their traditional wedding was beautiful and it indeed portrayed the beautiful culture of the country.
- Kumawood actress Portia Asare and her husband
This year, Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng tied the knot with her newfound love Raymond. Although they kept it off the public eyes, photos spotted on social media showed how happy the couple was and we are glad.
- Nina of famed 'Home Sweet Home' and her husband
Actress Evelyn Addobea Addo, popularly known as Nina, tied the knot with the love of her life this year. The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step. The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning as the rich Ghanaian culture was put on display.
- Sika Osei and Sele Douglas
Ghanaian actress, producer, and TV presenter, Sika Osei and Sele Douglas took over the internet with their star-studded traditional wedding on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
It was followed by a lavish white wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Their private reception at De-Icon in East Legon saw in attendance great people and celebrities from across the country.
