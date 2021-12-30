RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Pulse Picks: 9 Ghanaian celebrity weddings of 2021

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Which of these weddings did you enjoy most?

Pulse Picks: 9 Ghanaian celebrity weddings of 2021
Pulse Picks: 9 Ghanaian celebrity weddings of 2021

As each year passes by, people including our favourite celebrities are growing, therefore, there’s the need to settle down to make a family.

Recommended articles

Interestingly their weddings tend to make news more and we honestly love all the buzz that comes with it.

The year 2021 has been a very eventful one for some of our celebrities who got married to their heartthrobs.

Accordingly, this list looks at Ghanaian celebrities and socialites who tied the knot this year.

  • Patapaa and his wife

Ghanaian musician Patapaa was the first celebrity to tie the knot in 2021. The singer married his girlfriend Liha Miller in his hometown Agona Swedru in the Central Region on January 2.

The white wedding came off immediately after the traditional marriage and then a wedding reception.

Family and friends of the new couple gathered to witness the ceremony.

Patapaa and Liha
Patapaa and Liha Pulse Ghana
Patapaa and Liha
Patapaa and Liha Pulse Ghana
Patapaa and Liha
Patapaa and Liha Pulse Ghana
  • Fatawu Dauda and his wife

The Black Star goalkeeper tied the knot with his girlfriend in March this year. The couple’s beautiful traditional and white marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

Fatau Dawuda and his wife
Fatau Dawuda and his wife Pulse Ghana
Fatau Dawuda and his wife
Fatau Dawuda and his wife Pulse Ghana
Fatau Dawuda and his wife
Fatau Dawuda and his wife Pulse Ghana
Beautiful photos of Fatau Dauda and newly-wedded wife
Beautiful photos of Fatau Dauda and newly-wedded wife Pulse Ghana
  • Abena Moet’s and Nana Yaw Essah

Okay FM presenter and commentator, Abena Moet tied the knot in a traditional and white wedding ceremony in Accra, on Saturday, March 2021.

Abena Moet and her husband
Abena Moet and her husband Pulse Ghana
Abena Moet and husband share kiss during their wedding
Abena Moet and husband share kiss during their wedding Pulse Ghana
  • 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana queen, Mimi and her husband

2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mariam Owusu Poku popularly known as Mimi tied the knot with her soul mate in April this year in a glamorous ceremony. It was a beautiful and blissful gathering of beauty queens to support her.

Mimi and her mum
Mimi and her mum Pulse Ghana
Mimi
Mimi Pulse Ghana
Mimi
Mimi Pulse Ghana
  • Ayisha Yakubu and her husband

News anchor, Ayisha Yakubu was our first celebrity Muslim bride when she married her husband in April this year. Following an indoor exchange of vows, the couple came out into a beautiful reception venue. The ceremony hosted close family and friends for their reception as well as the Nikkah ceremony.

Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
  • Dr pounds and his wife

HITZ FM on-air personality, Dr Pounds- real name Maximus Mensah married his fiancee in a star-studded traditional wedding in Cape Coast back in May. Since this was a celebrity wedding, we spotted the likes of Kalybos, Prince David Osei, Bismark The Joke, Abeiku Santana among others at the wedding.

Their traditional wedding was beautiful and it indeed portrayed the beautiful culture of the country.

Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife Pulse Ghana
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife Pulse Ghana
Dr Pounds and his wife
Dr Pounds and his wife Pulse Ghana
  • Kumawood actress Portia Asare and her husband

This year, Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng tied the knot with her newfound love Raymond. Although they kept it off the public eyes, photos spotted on social media showed how happy the couple was and we are glad.

Portia Asare
Portia Asare Pulse Ghana
Portia Asare and her husband
Portia Asare and her husband Pulse Ghana
Portia Asare and her husband
Portia Asare and her husband Pulse Ghana
  • Nina of famed 'Home Sweet Home' and her husband

Actress Evelyn Addobea Addo, popularly known as Nina, tied the knot with the love of her life this year. The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step. The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning as the rich Ghanaian culture was put on display.

Nina and her husband
Nina and her husband Pulse Ghana
Nina and her husband
Nina and her husband Pulse Ghana
Nina and her family
Nina and her family Pulse Ghana
  • Sika Osei and Sele Douglas

Ghanaian actress, producer, and TV presenter, Sika Osei and Sele Douglas took over the internet with their star-studded traditional wedding on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

It was followed by a lavish white wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Their private reception at De-Icon in East Legon saw in attendance great people and celebrities from across the country.

Sika Osei and her husband
Sika Osei and her husband Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei and her husband
Sika Osei and her husband Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei and her husband
Sika Osei and her husband Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during sex

Couple in bed

How to determine sexual compatibility without having sex

How to determine sexual compatibility without having sex [Credit - Shutterstock]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]