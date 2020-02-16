Accra was virtually brought to a standstill yesterday as Kennedy Osei, son of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite and his wife, Tracy, held their 'white' wedding.

Their wedding followed an extravagant traditional wedding on Thursday.

The wedding comes as one of the most expensive ones Accra has seen following the display of the Ghanaian millionare’s affluence as his first son marries in style.

Kennedy, who proposed to Tracy on a flight, came in a convoy led by horsemen with a range of luxury cars including a Tesla, Rolls Royces, G Wagons among others.

Below are some of the cars on display at their Wedding.

Photos:The fleet of cars spotted at Despite's son wedding

#Kency2020 How Despite's son Kennedy Osei arrived at his engagement. AFP