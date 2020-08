The traditional marriage of gospel musician, Joe Mettle came off today, August 13, 2020.

The awarding-winning musician and his wife Salomey looked stunning in the outfits at the star-studded ceremony.

Some Ghanaian celebrities including actor Majid Michel have been spotted at the ceremony.

The highlight of the couple's traditional wedding was their first dance.

For those of us who hardly see Joe Mettle dance, he couldn’t stop himself this time as he takes his wife away.

Watch the video below: