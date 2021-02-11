Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

Penda and her boyfriend got married recently in Namibia. They decided to break the usual fashion game at weddings this time.

The picture of the gown is enough to tell the wedding was an incredibly chic affair.

Penda made an entrance with her two-piece crop strapless gown that features heavy embroidery, and a long train.

She accompanied her look with flawless makeup and beautiful hair making her look like a real princess.

The groom looked dapper in his royal blue suit combo and elegant pair of shoes.

It was truly a beautiful celebration for the couple and their guests. Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter.

So, if you are a new bride preparing to say 'I do', then check out this bride for style inspiration.

Check photos below:

Bride

Bride

Bride and groom

Bride and groom

Bride and groom