Popular Ghanaian photographer, Adonai Studios real name Awuah and his long-time girlfriend, Nana Ama Agyeman tied the knots over the weekend in a star-studded event.

The adorable couple wore matching kente fabric for the traditional wedding. The bride, Nana Ama stole our heart with her stunning kente dress and simple makeup and elegant hairstyle.

The groom and his men didn’t disappoint the wedding guests with their dapper looks and dance styles. We are very impressed with their wedding colours and setup.

The bride and his bridesmaid have set the pace as they rock white apparels for the white wedding.

Mostly, the bridesmaids are seen in different colours because there is a perception that they would steal the show if they wear white.

Nana’s bridesmaids didn’t just wear white but gave us extravagant style goals with their apparel, hairstyle and makeup.

The bride, Nana Ama choose one of the best fashion designers in the country now, Avonsige for her bridal dress and we can’t stop staring.

Check out more photos and videos below: