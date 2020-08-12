Back in March, it was reported that youth in Kano state stormed the Kano Hisbah office and demanded that action be taken against Yahaya Sharif-Aminu for a song he composed, containing alleged derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.

22-year-old singer sentenced to death by hanging for blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad

Local media reports say the youth warned that they would take laws into their hands if no action was taken against the young singer.

It is further reported that before the protest, the youths on Friday, February 28, stormed the family house of the singer located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area, prompting them to flee their home.

The said irate youth then set house ablaze to register their displeasure against the song in question.

22-year-old singer sentenced to death by hanging for blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad

The Kano Upper Shari’a Court has now sentenced Yahaya to death by hanging for the song.

READ ALSO: Woman shows off her 2 husbands, says "we live together, I'm raising both their sons "

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the presiding judge Khadi Aliyu Kani gave the guilty verdict on Monday, August 10, 2020.

The court also sentenced a man Umar Farouq of Sharada quarters in Kano metropolis to 10 years imprisonment for making “derogatory statements concerning the Almighty Allah in a public argument.”

Some Nigerians who hold the view that sentence as extreme have taken to social media to vent their anger.