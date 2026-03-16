#Featuredpost

UNICHEM Ghana Group has officially inaugurated its Ashanti Regional Headquarters and Distribution Depot in Kumasi, marking a major milestone in the company’s long-standing commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery across Ghana.

The inauguration ceremony brought together distinguished dignitaries, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, regulators, business leaders, and community stakeholders, reflecting the critical role pharmaceutical distribution plays in ensuring reliable access to medicines.

UNICHEM Ghana Inaugurates Ashanti Regional Headquarters, Expanding Access To Quality Medicines Across Ghana

Strategically located in Kumasi , widely regarded as the commercial heart of the Ashanti Region, the new headquarters will serve as a major operational and logistics hub, supporting pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the Ashanti Region and the northern corridor of Ghana.while strengthening the availability of trusted healthcare solutions from the LUEX HEALTHCARE portfolio and other globally recognized brands distributed by UNICHEM.

Building on a Legacy in Kumasi

UNICHEM’s presence in Kumasi dates back over two decades, when the company first established a branch in Adum during the era of its founder, Dr. Mohan.

From a modest beginning serving the pharmaceutical community in the city centre, the company steadily grew its operations and relationships with healthcare professionals across the region and has rapidly expanded in recent years.

The inauguration of the new Ashanti Regional Headquarters and modern distribution depot represents the next chapter in that journey , strengthening UNICHEM’s ability to deliver essential medicines faster and more efficiently to communities across Ghana.

The ceremony, which was held on Founder’s Day in honour of the company’s founding visionary, Dr. Mohan, was hosted by renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist and media personality Natalie Fort.

UNICHEM Ghana Inaugurates Ashanti Regional Headquarters, Expanding Access To Quality Medicines Across Ghana

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Jason Nana Yaw Mohan, Director of UNICHEM Ghana Group, described the new facility as a critical investment in healthcare infrastructure.

“Kumasi sits at the heart of the nation’s distribution network. With this new regional headquarters, we are strengthening our ability to serve pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare institutions across the Ashanti Region and the northern corridor of Ghana.”

“At a time when the world is witnessing wars, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainty, it is important that institutions remain steady. In the midst of global turbulence, UNICHEM stands here , firm, committed, and here to stay.”

Recognition from Manhyia Palace

The ceremony also featured a Royal Address delivered by a representative of the Manhyia Palace, Nananom, who conveyed greetings from the palace and commended UNICHEM for investing in healthcare infrastructure within the Ashanti Region.

The palace representative praised the company for its longstanding contribution to the health sector and its commitment to strengthening pharmaceutical distribution in the region.

Chairman Reflects on the Journey

In deeply reflective remarks, Chairman of UNICHEM Ghana Group, Sir Raj Mohan, spoke about the profound legacy behind the company’s journey and the responsibility that comes with continuing the vision of its founder, Dr. Mohan.

“UNICHEM was built on the belief that quality medicines must always remain accessible to the people. My father, Dr. Mohan, believed that medicine represents hope , hope for families, hope for communities, and hope for a nation’s future. He taught us that the work we do in healthcare carries a deeper responsibility.

”We are in the business of healing lives and touching souls. Every medicine that reaches a pharmacy shelf represents relief for a mother, strength for a child, and reassurance for a family.”

Among the products highlighted during the event were several trusted healthcare solutions that continue to support Ghanaian families and healthcare professionals, including:

LUEX Cough Syrup, a trusted remedy providing relief from cough and respiratory discomfort for families.

Mycolex, a widely used antifungal treatment supporting effective management of common skin infections which is endorsed by the Dermatology Society of Ghana.

Diclolex Pain Gel, offering targeted relief for muscle and joint pain.

Wormbat, a well-recognized deworming solution supporting preventive healthcare and wellness.

Fisherman’s Friend Lozenges, the globally trusted throat lozenge known for soothing throat irritation.

Masculan Condoms, promoting responsible and safe sexual health.

These products form part of UNICHEM’s growing portfolio of trusted healthcare solutions distributed across pharmacies and hospitals nationwide.

Pharmaceutical Community Applauds UNICHEM

Pharm. Peter Gyamfi, Vice President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), commended UNICHEM for its consistent support of the pharmacy profession.

He praised the company for maintaining strong partnerships with the Pharmaceutical Society and highlighted its contribution to healthcare awareness initiatives.

Pharm. Gyamfi also acknowledged UNICHEM’s product “Man-Up”, describing it as a bold step in raising awareness about men’s health.

“UNICHEM has always been a strong partner of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana. Their continued support of the profession and products like MAN-UP demonstrate a company that understands the evolving health needs of society. Infact every MAN would like to MAN-UP”.

Official Ribbon Cutting

The ceremony reached a symbolic highlight with the official ribbon-cutting, performed by Chairman Sir Raj Mohan, CEO Vishaal Mohan of Unichem joined by distinguished dignitaries and stakeholders.

The moment marked the formal opening of the Ashanti Regional Headquarters and distribution depot, signaling the start of expanded operations serving Kumasi and surrounding regions.

A Celebratory Finale

The event concluded with an energetic performance by award-winning Ghanaian musician Edem, whose electrifying set captivated guests and brought the inauguration to a memorable finale. In a light-hearted moment that drew cheers from the audience, the Volta-born artist praised UNICHEM’s expansion and remarked that the company’s next depot should be in the Volta Region, earning applause from attendees.

Looking Ahead

With the opening of the Ashanti Regional Headquarters, UNICHEM Ghana continues to strengthen its role as a key player in Ghana’s healthcare ecosystem.

By expanding its distribution network and strengthening regional logistics, the company aims to ensure that trusted medicines reach healthcare professionals and patients across Ghana -today and for generations to come.