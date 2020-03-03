Kennedy Osei, son of the popular Ghanaian Osei Kwame Despite got married to Tracy in February.

Having shown the luxury and glam all around, Kennedy and his new wife Tracy were the talk of town shaping conversations on TV, radio, Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp groups and more.

READ MORE: Highlights of Kennedy and Tracy traditional and white wedding

One wedding guest, Nana Ama McBrown who is a close friend to Kennedy’s family showed up in style. Already known for her classy outfits and a great sense of fashion, Nana Ama McBrown did not disappoint.

The actress shares some photos of herself at #Kency2020 and we already love it.

Check it out:

Wedding Guest: The gorgeous looks of Nana Ama McBrown at #Kency2020

Wedding Guest: The gorgeous looks of Nana Ama McBrown at #Kency2020

Wedding Guest: The gorgeous looks of Nana Ama McBrown at #Kency2020