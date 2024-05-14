10 skincare hacks for every skin type

1. Cleanse your face"Cleansing is important to remove any oil, sweat, grime, and skincare products that accumulate on the skin throughout the day," said Lee. What to use: Lee recommended CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, a gentle, non-clogging cleanser that contains hyaluronic acid (a hydrating ingredient) and is designed to remove makeup. Chiu also suggested SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Glow Getter Nourishing Cleanser (for normal to dry skin) and Neostrata Foaming Glycolic Face Wash (for normal to oily skin) to exfoliate the skin, reduce acne, and reveal glowing skin. 2. Apply a vitamin C product to your faceVitamin C boosts collagen production in the skin, brightening your complexion and fading dark spots and fine lines.If you experience irritation from using it, Lee said to apply it every day — or every other day — to build tolerance.Also check the type of vitamin C you use: water-soluble or fat-soluble. "Those with more sensitive skin can often do well on fat-soluble vitamin C," also known as tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, said Chiu.What to use:Both Lee and Chiu recommended La Roche Posay's Vitamin C products: The 10% Pure Vitamin C serum and Active Vitamin C 10% wrinkle cream, respectively. The serum is suitable for sensitive skin while the wrinkle cream can be used on the neck as well as the face.Lee also mentioned The Ordinary Magnesium Ascorbyl 10% Phosphate, a vitamin C cream that the brand says is best for dry skin. If you're looking to combine your vitamin C serum with the next step on this list, Chiu recommended Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40, a tinted, SPF vitamin C and zinc oxide serum "so you can combine your antioxidants and sun protection into one easy step!"3. Top with moisturizing sunscreen that's SPF 30+"Sunscreen is essential to protect the skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays," said Lee, who cited skin cancer and premature aging as risks in "rain or shine." Both dermatologists recommended using a sunscreen that's at least SPF 30, and Lee suggested sunscreens with physically blocking ingredients like iron oxide, zinc oxide, and titanium dioxide. What to use:Both doctors loved EltaMD UV Daily, an SPF 40 face lotion with zinc oxide and hydrating hyaluronic acid, which also comes in a tinted version for those who want to avoid a white cast. A few other hydrating mineral sunscreens that Lee recommended include La Roche Posay's Anthelios Mineral SPF Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid (SPF 30, offering 12-hour hydration) or Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen for Face SPF 50 if you're looking for something with a higher SPF.Another SPF 50 lotion Chiu suggested is Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, which can be an especially nice option for those with sensitive skin.

