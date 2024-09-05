The way you're holding your phone right now is hurting your hands

The way you hold your smartphone or tablet can lead to pain and inflammation in your pinkie and thumb, a condition called "smartphone finger." It can also strain your wrists and arms.
Is your phone in your hand? How are you holding it?
Recommended articles
If you hold your phone with your pinky finger underneath and your wrist bent inward, you put pressure on the ulnar nerve, which runs through your forearm and hand. This can cause pain and discomfort.
While the pinkie and thumb are most commonly affected, your wrists and arms can also experience strain.
The dangers of holding your smartphone wrongly
A 2017 study linked extended use of smartphones to a higher likelihood of experiencing another painful wrist and hand disorder, suggesting caution when using hand-held electronic devices to minimise the risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome.
Prolonged use of smartphones has been linked to a higher risk of carpal tunnel syndrome, a painful wrist and hand disorder.
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition resulting from repeated pressure on the wrist, where the median nerve passes into the hand and meets the wrist.
Common causes include repetitive hand movements, such as typing, which can cause pain, numbness, finger tingling, and weakened grip strength.
A study by White and colleagues found that 54% of frequent smartphone users reported musculoskeletal pain and discomfort, while 12% of non-intensive users reported similar pain.
A study involving 48 students found that those who spent more than nine hours a day on their devices experienced more and increased discomfort in their wrists and hands.
To avoid hand injuries caused by excessive phone use, it is important to maintain a neutral wrist position.
How to hold your smartphone properly
While there is no direct causal link between hand injuries and phone use, incorrect and frequent holding could potentially lead to issues like thumb arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendinitis.
- To prevent hand injuries from excessive phone use, it's important to maintain a neutral wrist position.
- Take regular breaks from using your phone.
- Choose a phone that fits your hand comfortably.
- Use hands-free options like voice commands or phone calls instead of texting.
- If you use a phone case with an attachment, avoid resting your phone's weight entirely on one spot.