This is Beauty by Sweden - join us to earn money and be your own boss!

A balance that comes from the inside and out, that puts you in control no matter what life throws at you.

For over 50 years we have empowered women and men all over the world to fulfil their dreams and to celebrate their own unique expression. We develop, produce, distribute, and sell innovative, and trend-driven products to beauty lovers all over the world and offer them a unique possibility to be part of the world of beauty.

Since the start, nature has played an important part in us. We were among the first in the world to offer cosmetics with natural extracts such as birch sap, decades before most other companies and the concept of natural Swedish cosmetics has always served as our product base.

Still today, 100% of our extracts are natural and all our ingredients undergo our Eco-Ethical Screening to ensure the best quality, safety, and responsible sourcing.

With more than 50 years of experience, over 100 scientists and technical experts – covering many scientific disciplines including formulation science, skin research, clinical testing, process development, packaging technology, microbiology, toxicology, environmental science – and state of the art Research and Development facilities, we are constantly searching for better solutions and technologies in order to create more progressive, innovative products.

For us, beauty is also about being who you want to be and having the opportunity to live life on your own terms. That’s what our business opportunity is all about. We can help you reach your destination—you choose the path that’s best for you.

With Oriflame you are your own boss, work with beauty, manage your own time and earn extra income -t can be 500 GHC to 20 000 GHS monthly and even more. With us, you have the freedom to choose your own hours, work from where you want and enjoy more time doing the things you love. Enjoy the flexible lifestyle you have always desired, starting today! Be a part of something bigger together with amazing people from all over the world.

With Oriflame, you can look Great, Make money and have fun!

Make your passion profitable: save 23% on your favourite cosmetics from Oriflame while also making 30% profit on anything you sell to customers link for catalogue Become a Beauty Expert- We offer certified beauty and skin care training on the latest and greatest in beauty.

Go to https://gh.oriflame.com/ or recommend products from our catalogue: https://gh-catalogue.oriflame.com/oriflame-africa/gh/2023001-brp/ to friends and family to earn a 30% profit on orders. Invite friends to start their own Oriflame businesses: https://gh.oriflame.com/business-opportunity. Let us show you how with our free business training and earn monthly income, and cash awards from 4000 GHC to 2 500 000 GHC and qualify for free international trips.

Make your own work schedule, set your own working hours, work from home, work online - be independent. Throughout the year, Oriflame gives you a chance to travel to exotic places to attend fun and exciting seminars, events, parties, and international conferences.

You will always have a community that supports you and introduces you to new people and great experiences with Oriflame!

Join us today and you will never regret it!

Check the testimony of people from Ghana who already join Oriflame:

