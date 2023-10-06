11 tips on how to stop nail biting

1. Identify triggers: Pay attention to what triggers your nail biting. Stress, boredom, anxiety, or even just habit can be common triggers.

Identifying these triggers is the first step toward controlling the habit.

2. Keep nails short: Trim your nails short and file them regularly. Short nails are less tempting to chew on and make it more difficult to get a grip with your teeth.

3. Wear nail polish: Applying nail polish, especially a clear or bitter-tasting variety, can deter you from chewing your nails. The unpleasant taste can serve as a reminder to stop.

4. Use bitter nail coating: You can purchase specialized nail coatings that taste bitter when you put your nails in your mouth. These products can be helpful in breaking the habit.

5. Try fake nails or extensions: Consider getting fake nails or nail extensions. These can act as a physical barrier and make it difficult to bite your natural nails.

6. Keep your hands busy: Keep your hands occupied with stress balls, fidget toys, or other items that can help redirect your nervous energy away from your nails.

7. Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques: Learn stress-reduction techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to help manage anxiety and reduce the urge to chew your nails when you're stressed.

8. Reward yourself: Set up a reward system for yourself. For example, treat yourself to something you enjoy each week that you successfully avoid nail biting.

9. Seek support: Let your friends and family know about your goal to stop nail biting, and ask for their support and encouragement.

Having someone to hold you accountable can be helpful.

10. Consult a professional: If nail biting is a persistent and severe issue, consider seeking help from a therapist or counselor.

They can provide strategies and support to address the underlying causes of the habit.

11. Practice patience: Breaking a nail-biting habit can be challenging, and relapses may occur.