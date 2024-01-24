All you need to know about surrogacy in Ghana and how much it pays

This process involves borrowing the body of another woman to carry and deliver a child. Importantly, there is no necessity for a personal relationship between the surrogate and the intended parents, as the process is entirely medical.

What is surrogacy?

surrogacy is a method where a woman (called a surrogate) agrees to become pregnant and give birth to a baby for another person or couple who want to have a child but cannot do so on their own.

Is surrogacy legal in Ghana?

Although the laws surrounding surrogacy in Ghana are somewhat limited, the practice is legal. The concept is gradually gaining acceptance in the country.

Requirements for becoming a surrogate in Ghana:

Age: Potential surrogates must be between 25 and 32 years old.

Parenting Experience: Must have previously given birth to and be raising living, healthy children.

Health: Should be in good health and capable of carrying a pregnancy to term.

Compatibility: Must align with the preferences and requirements of the intended parents.

The Surrogacy process:

Upon successful initiation of the surrogacy arrangement, the surrogate comes under the care and protection of the agency handling the process.

This includes providing accommodation, covering food expenses, medical bills, and all necessities for a comfortable pregnancy.

Support extends for ten months to include one-month post-delivery, allowing the surrogate time to recover and heal before departure.

Compensation for surrogates:

In addition to comprehensive care, surrogates receive a lump sum payment upon completion of the process.

Recognizing that pregnancy is a challenging journey, this compensation acknowledges the significant contribution of the surrogate.

Finding a surrogacy agency:

If you are considering becoming a surrogate in Ghana, seek a reputable agency with government accreditation to determine if you qualify.