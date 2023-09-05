ADVERTISEMENT
3 things you should never do when you catch a cheating partner

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Before you finally catch an unfaithful partner, you may have had the suspicion for a while.

As prepared as you may seem, nothing prepares you for the moment your suspicions are finally confirmed.

But as long as you don’t catch them red-handed. Never do these three things;

Never confront them immediately; you may have read texts on their phone, seen some gifts in their bag, or some underwear that doesn’t belong to you; even some missing condoms.

However, don’t confront them just yet because this evidence is not solid enough, they can always lie to you and then cover their track better.

Confronting a cheating partner when you don’t have strong evidence will only make them better at lying and better at hiding.

Never confront who they are cheating with; Don’t ever do it. It’s embarrassing. They are not the ones who are in a relationship with you, they don’t owe you any form of loyalty.

It’s your partner you should have a problem with, if your partner is disrespecting your union don’t expect an outsider to respect it. Just be patient and let the story unfold.

Don’t walk away immediately; I know that most people will advise you to leave a cheating partner immediately.

But the truth is if you’re still in love with them, you’ll end up going back immediately after they come begging you.

They will know how to push your buttons, and if you keep going back they won’t take you seriously. They know you'll always come back so they will keep doing it.

The best way to deal with an unfaithful partner is to make sure they never have access to you anymore, and the best way to build immunity against them is to make sure you’ve had enough of their gimmicks.

So be quiet about your findings, be wise about how you handle your information, and most importantly leave when you’ve had enough. That way you won’t ever go back.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
