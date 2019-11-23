The 25-year-old cleaner turned valedictorian encouraged every student to be determined and work hard in spite of the struggles that life presents because one day,” the charcoal seller’s child will also wear a white dress.”

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the 8th Congregation of Kaaf University College, Alhassan said his road to success has not been easy but, has become possible out of determination.

Quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson, Mohammed said, "Do not go where the path may lead you, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail. Irrespective of the hurdles we face, we shouldn’t give up. These obstacles should rather encourage us to strive harder to attain our goals”, he reiterated.

Alhassan Mohammed graduated with an of Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) 81.47 to earn the title of the valedictorian for the 8th Congregation graduation of KAAF University College 2019.