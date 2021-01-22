I Trash Technology Company Limited, operators of Your Trashman, which is Africa’s first Trash – Tech mobile eco-system and for-profit social inclusive technology waste management company, has been launched with a unique model designed to use the technological advancement of the century to revolutionize the entire waste management industry in Africa and beyond making them the future of waste management.

The company was founded in 2017 and registered in 2019 by Gregory Ankrah.

With the present situation, Gregory is urging the government and the private sectors to invest in some of these projects to get waste picked up when it full at the individual houses during this lockdown period.

His focus is on developing tailor-made strategies that suit the business needs and goals of his clients.

It is Africa’s first trash tech waste management and seeing waste management as a great challenge in Africa and the world at large.

Now, did you know that Africa produces 70 million metric tons of municipal solid waste annually, and only 10% of the waste is collected today? And with a prediction that Africa will produce over 160 million metric tons of Municipal Solid Waste by 2020 by the world bank urban development series report.

“We are inviting the government of Ghana and other stakeholders to support this project to provide services to keep the country clean and reduce the amount of municipal solid waste in the country,” Gregory Ankrah said in a press statement.

To reach out to Gregory or for more information about the project, contact +233 55 771 0000.