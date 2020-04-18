BOG donated the amount in response to the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo appeal to all civil society to contribute to a COVID-19 fund he has set-up to raise enough funds to help the fight against the deadly disease.

The Bank of Ghana contributed to the COVID-19 fund on Friday 17th April 2000.

As of April 5, a total of over GHC8 million had been collected from the general public. President Akufo-Addo made known in his 5th address to the nation.

The Trust Fund, headed by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo is expected to receive public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

The other members of the Board of trustees of the Fund are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, and Dr Tanko Collins Asare, who will act as Secretary to the Board.

Ghana has recorded 644 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 8 deaths and 83 recoveries.

The Government of Ghana has been serious in his quest to combat the Coronavirus pandemic in the country and is the West African country has tested over 40,000 people suspected to have come into contact with people with the virus through the Enhanced Contact Tracing.

Ghana is the second African country with rigorous Enhanced Contact Tracing after South Africa.

Ghana’s two major cities Accra and Kumasi have been in lockdown for the past three weeks to help contain the spread of the virus.