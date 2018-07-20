Pulse.com.gh logo
Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board


  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Twitter has appointed Nigeria’s former Finance Minister as a member of its board of directors.

Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala served as the Finance Minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2006 and President Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 to 2015.

In a tweet to share the news, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala said she was excited about her new appointment. She was looking forward to giving her best in the position.

Twitter, like other Silicon Valley companies, has been criticised for not being inclusive enough.

With Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, Twitter’s 10-member board now has three women, two of whom are black.

