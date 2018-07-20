Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board

news

Twitter has appointed Nigeria’s former Finance Minister as a member of its board of directors.

Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala served as the Finance Minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2006 and President Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 to 2015.

In a tweet to share the news, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala said she was excited about her new appointment. She was looking forward to giving her best in the position.

The co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Patrick Dorsey also in a tweet welcomed Mrs Okonjo-Iweala to the board.

Twitter, like other Silicon Valley companies, has been criticised for not being inclusive enough.

With Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, Twitter’s 10-member board now has three women, two of whom are black.