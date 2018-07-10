GNPC denies financing Blay's campaign

news

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has said that it played no role in the campaign of the newly-elected Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay.

The GNPC’s response comes after allegations of vote-buying were levelled against Freddie Blay, who is also the Board Chairman of GNPC.

However, the GNPC, in a statement signed by Chief Executive, K. K. Sarpong, said the “corporation has a robust financial system that will not allow any official to approve or receive funds to support programmes not set out in its work programme and budget that is approved by Parliament.”

“Our records are there for verification any time by anyone. We wish to let the public know that GNPC’s financial records are audited by Ernst and Young, one of the ‘Big Four’ international auditing firms, which adheres to very high standards,” the statement added.

The NPP Chairman, came under attack after he promised to purchase 275 buses for each constituency of the party.

After he won the election at the party’s national conference in Koforidua on Saturday, 7 July, the Minority in Parliament demanded the president ask Mr Blay to step aside as GNPC Board Chair for a forensic audit to take place.

In a statement, they said: “We take judicial notice that the newly elected NPP Chairman, Mr. Freddie Blay is not a mere private citizen but a high ranking public official having been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Board Chairman of the prestigious Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) since last year (2017).”

“For someone who manages our oil and gas reserves, one would have expected the highest form of modesty and prudence in outlook, however, the unconscionable extravagant purchase of 275 buses for NPP constituency executives after depositing his so-called personal funds of US$3 million in an US$ 11.4 million transaction which has sparked national outrage at a time Ambulances are in short supply and proceeding further at the congress grounds to share hordes of cash to delegates plus the distribution of tonnes of goodies in the form of branded snacks and other consumables, does not only mark a new low in our country’s democratic credentials, but demands of us to rise as responsible citizens who care about the future of our dear nation.”

However, GNPC has argued that the system it operates will not give Mr Blay access to such an amount of money to be used for the bus purchase.