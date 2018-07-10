Pulse.com.gh logo
Blay didn't buy votes, he only helped NPP - Afenyo Markin


The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Affenyo-Markin has debunked the assertion that the newly elected NPP Chairman Freddie Blay won through vote buying.

He said such allegations are baseless and they are just attempts to smear the name of the chairman.

Freddie Blay has been under intense criticism in the media for procuring 275 buses for the NPP before the elections which he won.

Anti-corruption crusaders believe such a move is tantamount to vote buying and it also stinks of corruption.

However, the Effutu MP thinks otherwise. Explaining his position on The Point of View, the MP said “I am going into an election and the expectation of the party executives in the constituency is that we need to engage in party activities. We need to go to villages and canvas votes or go and engage in party activities so we need logistics.”

He added, "And I promise that for these logistics that you need, I will put in place support systems to provide you with those logistics for party work. How does that become vote-buying within the context of the kind of argument that you are raising?”

Explaining how Freddie Blay got funding for the buses, spokesperson Richard Nyamah, subsequently explained that Freddie Blay contracted a loan facility from the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) to procure the 275 buses and that the constituencies will pay for the bus over a two-year period.

Richard Nyamah also revealed that the NPP was behind the acting Chairman’s decision to purchase a bus for each of the party’s 275 constituencies.

Mr. Nyamah said discussions were held with the NPP and that the party “agreed and okayed the deal.”

