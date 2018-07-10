news

The newly-elected National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, has said there is nothing wrong with the party chairman’s initiative to purchase 275 buses for all constituencies.

Defending the move, Sammy Awuku said even he, without financial clout, was able to purchase 200 motorbikes for all constituency youth organisers.

He, therefore, wondered why an astute businessman like Freddie Blay would not be able to afford 275 buses for the various constituencies.

According him, Mr. Blay owns a media house, a law firm, has been Member of Parliament and Second Deputy Speaker for years, and therefore has the muscle to procure the 275 vehicles.

Mr. Blay has come under the spotlight following his decision to buy mini buses for all of constituencies of the ruling NPP.

All 275 mini buses are expected to cost $ 11.4 million when delivered, with a down payment of $3 million having already been made.

However, Sammy Awuku brushed aside all criticisms aimed at Mr. Blay, insisting it is a requirement of every National Chairman aspirant to show proof of being resourceful to push the party’s agenda.

“If me, a small fry was able to procure 200 motorbikes for my Youth organisers, mobilized T-shirts for all of them without a dime coming from the party, you think Freddie who has been in this business, being a businessman has been an MP cannot raise money for these buses?” he said in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for an immediate forensic audit into the accounts of Mr. Blay over the purchase of the 275 buses.

A statement from the Minority, signed by the Ranking Member of Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu, said the newly-elected NPP National Chairman engaged in “historic levels of profligacy“ which have brought shame to the entire country.

The Minority is therefore demanding that aside the forensic audit, Mr. Blay be also made to step aside as GNPC Board Chairman in the interim.