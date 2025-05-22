Kasoa: Traders’ canopy under traffic light demolished after viral video (watch)

Officers of the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly in the Central Region have demolished a makeshift canopy erected by traders directly beneath a traffic light in Kasoa.

The action follows widespread public outrage over a viral video which showed traders had installed a tent that nearly obscured the traffic signal.

In the footage, a female trader, believed to be selling food items, was seen operating under a canopy that left only a small opening through which the traffic light was partially visible.

The incident sparked national concern over road safety and the increasing disregard for public regulations. Many called on local authorities and the Ghana Police Service to take swift action.

In a follow-up video shared by GHOne TV, municipal officers are seen dismantling the structure and clearing the area around the traffic light to restore order.

The move has since received praise from sections of the public on social media. Some users reacted:

Where they are selling is even a pedestrian walkway but it's fine. The black man is always against progress. We just hate to see the system work. I don't blame them though. I will always blame my leaders.

How long will a black man remain careless. The extent of poverty shouldn’t make you take such a risk.

It's interesting. Our District and Municipal Assembly DCEs, MCEs among others do not live with us in our communities but live on radio. If you do not mention a bad situation on radio and TV, then it does not even exist.