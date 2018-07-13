Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Gov’t to increase taxes in mid-year budget


Economy of Ghana Gov’t to increase taxes in mid-year budget

A Special Aide to President Akufo-Addo and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko gave this hint in a Facebook post on his timeline.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The government of Ghana has hinted that it will increase taxes in its mid-year budget review.

A Special Aide to President Akufo-Addo and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko gave this hint with a Facebook post.

He asked if Ghanaians will be willing to pay more taxes for better development in the country.

READ ALSO: Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to Civil Servants

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the former Director of Think Tank Danquah Institute wrote “will you support a VAT increase to keep your lights on, your secondary schools filled, your school kids fed, your streets clean, your streets safe, young graduates employed, and decent, affordable homes built for working families?.”

Meanwhile, sources indicate that the government intends to introduce taxes such as;

1. An increase in Communications Service Tax from 6% to 12%?

2. A mandated minimum corporate tax

3. An expanded stabilisation tax?

4. Collaterising royalties from minerals to enable the government to raise loans

5. Increased social security (SSNIT) contributions to the NHIS?

6. A Financial Service Tax

READ ALSO: Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of Kasoa

In the mid-year budget, the government is likely to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 17.5% to 21%. The mid-year budget will be presented to Parliament on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

The country’s Financial Management Administration Act requires the finance minister to come before Parliament not later than July 31, prepare and submit to parliament a Mid-Year Fiscal Policy review.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Panic withdrawals hit savings & loans company following reported links with 'Nyantakyi' Number 12 Panic withdrawals hit savings & loans company following reported links with 'Nyantakyi'
Muhammadu Buahri: 'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's President admits Muhammadu Buahri 'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's President admits
Ghost Names: Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to Civil Servants Ghost Names Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to Civil Servants
Ghanaian Retail Market: Gov’t orders foreigners to leave the retail sector for locals Ghanaian Retail Market Gov’t orders foreigners to leave the retail sector for locals
Nana Appiah Mensah: Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of Kasoa Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of Kasoa
Economy Of Ghana: Inflation for June hits 10% Economy Of Ghana Inflation for June hits 10%

Recommended Videos

Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK
Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability



Top Articles

1 Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of...bullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Number 12 Panic withdrawals hit savings & loans company following...bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Ghost Names Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to...bullet
6 Economy Of Ghana Inflation for June hits 10%bullet
7 Entrepreneurship Gov’t to give young entrepreneurs ¢100m...bullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
9 Dismissal We’ve not dismissed 200 workers - TORbullet
10 Ghanaian Retail Market Gov’t orders foreigners to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Accra Markets.jpg
Fake Goods GSA to raid markets off fake products
Newly-elected NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay
275 Bus Controversy Blay tells critics to emulate NPP's business ideas
270 Buses Controversy GNPC denies financing Blay's campaign
Banking In Ghana Abena Osei-Poku is new Barclays MD