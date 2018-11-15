Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's the full 2019 budget statement

The theme of this year's budget is "A Stronger Economy, for Jobs and Prosperity".

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta play

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 constitution, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has delivered the 2019 Budget and Economic Policy in Parliament today, Thursday, November 15, 2018.

The budget represents the third of four budget statements of the government.

play

 

It, therefore, offers us an opportunity to take a mid-term review of the performance of the government in managing the economy and how we intend to accelerate the programme of growing the economy, protecting the vulnerable, and creating jobs and prosperity for the Ghanaian people over the next financial year.

Read the full 2019 budget statement: 2019 budget

