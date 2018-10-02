IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October

news

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has predicted that fuel prices will remain stable for the first pricing window of October [spanning October 1-15, 2018].

The Research Analyst at the IES, Mikdad Mohammed told Accra-based Citi FM that the unchanged prices can be attributed to the stability in various indicators.

“Despite the movement of prices, brent crude crossing the eighty dollars per barrel mark, the price of the finished product has seen a reverse. Instead of going up, it has rather gone down for gasoline for example. Also even though gas oil has increased, it is marginal, less than 0.5 percent increment. For this particular window based on the movement of the prices; downwards for finished products, and slightly adjusted price for gasoil upwards by 0.5 percent” he explained.

He was, however, of the view that prices could reduce due to competition from the various Oil Marketing Companies.

“IES is projecting prices to stay the same. But as we do for every window, though we make room for competition which is that OMCs who would want to expand their market share or play within their market share, we want to consider the fact that prices have been relatively stable, go down a little further in terms of their pricing to attract more consumers to their stations” he added.

In the last pricing window [September 16-30, 2018], prices of fuel went up hitting a little over 5 cedis per litre for the first time.

Many Ghanaians were not happy with this development.

A litre of both petrol and diesel is currently pegged at 5 cedis 14 pesewas and 5 cedis, 18 pesewas respectively recording between two and three percent increase.

But Goil has further reduced their prices to 5 cedis 7 pesewas as at Monday, October 1, 2018.