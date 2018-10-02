Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October


Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October

The Research Analyst at the IES, Mikdad Mohammed said that the unchanged prices can be attributed to the stability in various indicators.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has said fuel prices on the local market is set to go up by between 5-10% effective first May. play

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has said fuel prices on the local market is set to go up by between 5-10% effective first May.

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has predicted that fuel prices will remain stable for the first pricing window of October [spanning October 1-15, 2018].

The Research Analyst at the IES, Mikdad Mohammed told Accra-based Citi FM that the unchanged prices can be attributed to the stability in various indicators.

“Despite the movement of prices, brent crude crossing the eighty dollars per barrel mark, the price of the finished product has seen a reverse. Instead of going up, it has rather gone down for gasoline for example. Also even though gas oil has increased, it is marginal, less than 0.5 percent increment. For this particular window based on the movement of the prices; downwards for finished products, and slightly adjusted price for gasoil upwards by 0.5 percent” he explained.

READ ALSO: Gov’t, Alibaba discuss e-market of cocoa products

He was, however, of the view that prices could reduce due to competition from the various Oil Marketing Companies.

“IES is projecting prices to stay the same. But as we do for every window, though we make room for competition which is that OMCs who would want to expand their market share or play within their market share, we want to consider the fact that prices have been relatively stable, go down a little further in terms of their pricing to attract more consumers to their stations” he added.

In the last pricing window [September 16-30, 2018], prices of fuel went up hitting a little over 5 cedis per litre for the first time.

READ ALSO: Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year

Many Ghanaians were not happy with this development.

A litre of both petrol and diesel is currently pegged at 5 cedis 14 pesewas and 5 cedis, 18 pesewas respectively recording between two and three percent increase.

But Goil has further reduced their prices to 5 cedis 7 pesewas as at Monday, October 1, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cocoa In Ghana: Cocoa prices remain unchanged for 2018/19 crop year Cocoa In Ghana Cocoa prices remain unchanged for 2018/19 crop year
Economic crisis: Nduom embarks on national stop the panic withdrawals tour on Wednesday Economic crisis Nduom embarks on national stop the panic withdrawals tour on Wednesday
CIMG Awards: Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year CIMG Awards Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year
Selling Cocoa: Gov’t, Alibaba discuss e-market of cocoa products Selling Cocoa Gov’t, Alibaba discuss e-market of cocoa products
Ghana To The World: Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accra Ghana To The World Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accra
Demonstration: Staff of La Palm march against CEO Demonstration Staff of La Palm march against CEO

Recommended Videos

Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28
Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist
Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch



Top Articles

1 Ghana To The World Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accrabullet
2 Air Travel Local airliner PassionAir takes delivery of second aircraftbullet
3 Demonstration Staff of La Palm march against CEObullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Menzgold Schedule Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resignsbullet
7 Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse...bullet
8 Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG staff placed on six-month...bullet
9 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet
10 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet

Business

Menzgold East Legon branch
Menzgold Saga Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive dividends
State-Owned Enterprises SOEs record GH¢1.29bn net loss in 2017 - Report
Dear Menzgold customers...
PR Dear Menzgold customers, here are 8 key things about your payments from the press conference
Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Media
Breaking Menzgold sues BoG and SEC
X
Advertisement