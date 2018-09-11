Menzgold urges public to ignore job notice

news

The Management of Menzgold Ghana has urged the public to disregard any notice making rounds that the company is currently hiring new employees.

Reports on social media had suggested that the gold-dealership firm had vacant positions and was ready to hire new staff.

READ ALSO: Lifestyle: Check out 6 budget airlines changing the face of Africa's travel revolution

One of the notices, widely circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook, claimed that as many as 20 different job vacancies were available.

However, the management of Menzgold has denied having any knowledge of the viral notice.

Officials of the company said when other openings become available, “it will be suitably publicised through all the appropriate media channels available to the firm”.

They, however, pointed out that Menzgold is currently undertaking an online recruitment for brokers and marketing officers only and not those advertised by the viral notice.

Menzgold has been in the news in recent weeks, following the company’s standoff with the Bank of Ghana over its operation.

In August, the Bank of Ghana issued a statement warning the general public to desist from dealing with Menzgold.

READ ALSO: Kantanka Automobile: Here are the prices of Kantanka range of vehicles

The BoG said it would take action against the company for engaging in “solicitation, receipt of money or investment and the payment of dividends or returns to its clients”.

According to the Central Bank, Menzgold was not licensed to take deposits, but the company has been acting to the contrary.

This was, however, strongly refuted by the management of Menzgold, with the company’s CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, describing the BoG’s claims as a “joke”.

The company, however, later retreated on its stance, insisting it was now cooperating with the Central Bank to resolve the issue.