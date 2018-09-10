Here are the prices of Kantanka range of vehicles

news

The Ghanaian-owned automobile company has unveiled a number of vehicles in the past years.

Kantanka Automobile Company launched the cars 3 years ago. The vehicles are the Kantanka Omana Pickup – a rebadged Foday Lion, Kantanka Onantefuo 4×4 pickup/SUV – a rebadged Foday Explorer 6, with Kantanka K71 small SUV – a rebadged Brilliance Jinbei, Kantanka Amoanimaa, and Kantanka Mensah joining the fleet recently.

Apostle Safo Kantanka started a scientific research institute forty years ago, which he later diversified into the making of cars and named it Kantanka, appellation to the Akan name Safo which translates to mean “the great” in English.

On Friday,(August 3, 2018) the company opened its first showroom at Achimota, in the Greater Accra Region. The showroom currently has 4 models on display with the others joining soon according to the CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jr.

Below are the prices of the vehicles in the showroom

1. Kantanka Amoanimaa – GHS80,000

2. Kantanka Mensa – GHS120,000

3. Kantanka Onantefuo – 170,000

4. Kantanka K71 – GHS85,000

The prices of these cars include the registration at DVLA and delivery within the borders of Ghana. All the cars come with a 3-year warranty.