KIA’s Terminal 3 opens for international flights on Sep 15

All international airlines go through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will from Saturday (September 15, 2018) depart and arrive at the Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This comes after a successful completion of live flights over the past week.

Speaking to the media after a tour of the facility, the new Minister of Aviation, Kofi Adda said he was hopeful that Terminal 3 will play an important role in the aviation industry.

“What we see is top-class comparable to any that you see in any part of the world; professionally done, neat, the markings are there to show directions to whatever service one would want to patronize.”

The new terminal is expected to handle up to five million passengers a year.

This could, however, be expanded to 6.5 million passengers.

At peak hour, the terminal will have the capacity to process up to about 1,250 passengers.

Again, the facility has a fully automated baggage handling system for 3,500 bags an hour.

Aviation authorities believe the move should reduce pressure on the current Terminal two and improve Ghana’s position in the aviation space within the sub-region.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, John Attafuah, has said that the facility will ensure new airlines launch their operations in Ghana.

“We have that advantage and our position makes it imperative that we do what we can as much as we can to attract new airlines and businesses into this country so that we continue to do because, without that, we will find it difficult to service our loans. We have had thirty-six simulations so far,” he stated.

The new Terminal 3 project is a design and build concept undertaken by Turkish construction company Mapa Construction MNG Holding.

In September 2015, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a $120m loan with a tenor of up to 15 years for the project.

It is the first private-sector investment made by the bank in Ghana’s transport sector.

President Akufo Addo is expected to officially inaugurate the facility on October 2, 2018.